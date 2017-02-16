Dollar Rises After U.S.economic Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. initial jobless claims data, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, housing starts and building permits data were released at 8:30 AM ET Thursday.





Following these data, the U.S. dollar rose against its major counterparts.

As of 8:33 am ET, the greenback was trading at 1.0639 against the euro, 1.2495 against the pound, 1.0002 against the Swiss franc and 113.72 against the yen.

