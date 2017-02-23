Dollar Remains Down After Fed Minutes Showed Uncertainty

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar weakened further against its major rivals Thursday, following the release of the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday afternoon.



Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.

The U.S. currency has begun to pare its early losses Thursday afternoon. Traders will be keeping a close eye on U.S. economic data ahead of the Fed's March meeting. They can look forward to the release of new home sales and consumer sentiment data Friday morning.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 241,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Policymakers would have to study the impact of the factors behind the recent inflation surge, going forward, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said Thursday.

Speaking at an event in London, Praet said, "Recently, with the fading of the declines in energy prices that restrained inflation, headline inflation has moved up quite sharply."

Inflation had held well below the ECB's target of "below, but close to 2 percent" since early 2013.

"In the near future, we will have to assess how the forces that are driving prices today can influence the outlook for price stability in the medium term and help durably stabilize inflation around our goal," Praet, who is the ECB chief economist, said.

The dollar dropped to a 2-day low of $1.0594 against the Euro Thursday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0565.

Germany's economic growth accelerated as estimated in the fourth quarter, detailed results from Destatis showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.

Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in March after a robust start to the year as both economic and income expectations deteriorated, survey data from the GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer climate index dropped to 10 from 10.2 in February. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.1.

French manufacturing confidence improved unexpectedly to the highest level in more than five years in February, the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. The manufacturing sentiment index rose slightly to 107 from 106 in January. This was the highest score since June 2011, when the reading was 111.0. Economists had forecast the score to remain at 106.

The buck tumbled to over a 1-week low of $1.2561 against the pound sterling Thursday, but has since risen to around $1.2540.

U.K. exporters are upbeat regarding turnover growth and profitability in coming months despite the uncertainty posed by 'Brexit', results of a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce and the logistics services provider DHL showed Thursday.

The BCC/DHL Trade Confidence Index, a measure of the volume of trade documentation issued nationally, rose 4.81 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016. The indicator fell 1.42 percent from the previous three months.

UK retail sales volume expanded in February reversing prior month's fall, the latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday. The retail sales balance came in at +9 percent in February versus -8 percent in January. A balance of 5 percent expects sales volume to increase in March.

The greenback fell to a 4-session low of Y112.546 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since rebounded to around Y112.795.

