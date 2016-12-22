Dollar Recovers Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. GDP Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders data for November, gross domestic product for the third quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 17 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it recovered from early lows against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 117.64 against the yen, 1.0250 against the franc, 1.0444 against the euro and 1.2339 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

