Dollar Recovers Following U.S. Retail Sales, PPI
13.01.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
S. retail sales and producer price index for December at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback recovered from its early losses against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0643 against the euro, 1.2159 against the pound, 114.64 against the yen and 1.0081 against the Swiss franc around 8:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
