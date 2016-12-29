Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Recovers Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims




29.12.16 14:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Labor Department releases U.

S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24 at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the jobless claims to pull back to 265,000 from 275,000 last week.


Ahead of the data, the greenback recovered from early lows against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0446 against the euro, 116.82 against the yen, 1.2248 against the pound and 1.0253 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



