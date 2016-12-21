Dollar Paring Losses After Jump In Existing Home Sales

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has pared its early losses against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, following the release of the better than expected existing home sales data this morning.



The buck is turning in a mixed performance and is little changed overall.

After reporting an unexpected jump in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that existing home sales unexpectedly saw further upside in the month of November.

NAR said existing home sales climbed 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.61 million in November after surging up by 1.5 percent to a revised 5.57 million in October.

The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to dip to a rate of 5.54 million from the 5.60 million originally reported for the previous month.

The dollar slipped to a low of $1.0450 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around $1.0425.

French producer prices in the domestic market increased for the third straight month in November, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday. Producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier.

The buck dipped to a low of $1.2390 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.2335.

The U.K. budget deficit narrowed in November, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.

Japan's government raised its assessment of the economy for the first time since early 2015 citing upbeat view on exports, household spending and business confidence.

In its monthly report for December, the cabinet office said the economy is on a moderate recovery, while delayed improvement in part can be seen.

In November, the government had said, "the Japanese economy is on a moderate recovery, while weakness can be seen recently."

The government today said the private consumption shows movements of picking up. Earlier, the cabinet office assessed that private consumption holds firm as a whole.

Lifting its view on exports, the government said shipments show movements of picking up.

Further, the cabinet office viewed that firms' judgment on current business conditions is improving slowly. Previously, business sentiment was assessed to be almost flat.

Concerning short-term prospects, the economy is expected to recover, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving, the cabinet office added.

The greenback fell to a low of Y117.096 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since climbed to around Y117.600.

Japan's all industry activity increased at a faster-than-expected pace in October after remaining flat in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.

The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in October, just above the 0.1 percent gain expected by economists.

