Dollar Paring Early Losses Following Fed Comments

The dollar got off to a weak start Thursday, extending losses from yesterday afternoon.



The weakness was triggered by Wednesday's press conference by President-elect Donald Trump. Some of Trump's comments made the investing community nervous and some were disappointed that he did not provide any details regarding his plans to stimulate economic policy.

However, the dollar has begun to pare some its early losses following the better than expected weekly jobless claims report. Several Fed officials were also out with comments today regarding how many rate cuts investors can look forward to this year.

Three interest rate hikes will be appropriate as long as the economy stays on track, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker this morning.

"The labor market is strong, and we're creating jobs at a good pace," Harker said in a speech to the Main Line Chamber of Commerce in Malvern, Pa. "Inflation is moving back up to our 2% goal and growth is solid," he added.

On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on CNBC said only one rate hike this year was appropriate.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed's Dennis Lockhart stated that he expects two rate hikes this year.

After reporting a notable decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits over the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 247,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 255,000 from the 235,000 originally reported for the previous week.

While fuel prices showed a substantial rebound, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in November. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in December after slipping by 0.1 percent in November. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

The dollar dropped to a 1-month low of $1.0684 against the Euro Thursday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.0635.

Eurozone industrial production grew much more than expected in November, figures from Eurostat revealed Thursday.

Industrial production grew 1.5 percent month-on-month in November, faster than October's revised 0.1 percent rise and the expected expansion of 0.5 percent. Earlier, Euorstat had estimated a 0.1 percent drop for October.

The German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016 on robust domestic demand amid weak trade, data published by Destatis showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent last year after expanding 1.7 percent in 2015. This was the fastest expansion since 2011, when the biggest euro area economy grew 3.7 percent.

France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in December, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in December, slightly faster than November's 0.5 percent rise. That was in line with the flash data published on January 3.

European Central Bank policymakers were divided in the decision to extend asset purchases in the December rate-setting session with those having reservations about the stimulus measure opposing its prolongation, suggesting that the split may continue as inflation accelerates in the 19-nation economy.

The minutes, which the ECB calls 'the account', of the December 7-8 Governing Council session, published on Thursday, said the ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet presented two options during the session - to continue asset purchases from April 2017 at the current pace of EUR 80 billion for an additional six months, or to extend the programme by nine months until the end of December 2017 at a monthly pace of EUR 60 billion.

Very broad support emerged among members for the second option, the minutes said. The second option was seen as striking the right balance between providing a signal of confidence and the need to preserve stability in an uncertain environment, while having clear merits in terms of flexibility to respond to adverse circumstances and safeguarding operational feasibility, the report added.

"A few members could not support either of the two options that had been proposed, while welcoming the scaling-down of purchases and other elements of the proposals, in view of their well-known general skepticism regarding the APP and public debt purchases in particular," the ECB minutes said.

The buck slipped to an early low of $1.2304 against the pound sterling Thursday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2170.

The greenback fell to a low of Y113.787 Thursday, but has since risen back to around Y114.265.

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, coming in at 509.555 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in November.

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.415 trillion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, climbing 28.0 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.460 trillion yen and down from 1.719 trillion yen in October.

A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy held steady at the end of the year, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. The current index of Economy Watchers' survey came in at 51.4 in December, the same reading as in the previous month. In October, the score was 48.4.

