Dollar Paring Early Gains As Investors Await Major Economic Reports

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar climbed against all of its major rivals early Thursday, but has begun to pare its gains in the afternoon.



Two out of the three U.S. economic reports released this morning came in weaker than anticipated. Weekly jobless claims rebounded more than expected and new home sales dropped by more than anticipated.

Investors appear to be getting a little gun shy ahead of the release of another trio of economic reports tomorrow. Traders are looking forward to the release of durable goods orders, GDP and consumer sentiment at the end of the week.

After reporting an unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 21st.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 259,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 247,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.

New home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said new home sales tumbled by 10.4 percent to an annual rate of 536,000 in December after jumping by 4.7 percent to a revised rate of 598,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to edge down to a rate of 588,000 from the 592,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators rose by slightly more than expected in the month of December. The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.5 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.4 percent.

The dollar rose to over a 3-day high of $1.0657 against the Euro Thursday, but has since eased back to around $1.0690.

German consumer confidence is set to strengthen further in February on high employment and income growth, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 10.2 in February from 9.9 in January. The score was forecast to climb to 10.0.

The buck has climbed to around $1.26 against the pound sterling Thursday, from nearly a month and a half low of $1.2673 this morning.

The U.K. economy continued its buoyant growth in the fourth quarter on consumer spending, weathering the uncertainties stemming from the "Brexit" vote.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a slightly slower 0.5 percent growth.

Loan approvals for house purchase was the highest in nine months in December, exceeding economists' expectations, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Thursday. Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to 43,228 from 41,003 in November. A year ago, the figure was 43,104. Economists had forecast 41,000 approvals for December.

U.K. retail sales declined unexpectedly in January but the volume is expected to increase next month, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.

A net 8 percent of retailers said the sales volume declined in January. The balance was expected to be at +27 percent. But a balance of 3 percent said they placed more orders with suppliers than they did a year ago.

The greenback broke out to over a 3-day high of Y114.856 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since retreated to around Y114.375.

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, topping forecasts for 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading. On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.1 percent for the second straight month.

