Dollar Paring Early Gains After Pending Homes Data Disappoints

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar climbed against its major rivals early Wednesday, ahead of the release of the pending home sales report.



However, the buck has since pared its early gains after the unexpected drop in pending home sales for November. The U.S. currency is holding most of its gains against its major European rivals, but has turned negative in comparison to the Japanese Yen.

With an upswing in mortgage rates and a lack of inventory dispiriting some would-be homebuyers, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised 110.0 in October. The steep drop in pending home sales came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending sales to climb by 0.5 percent.

The dollar broke out to over a 1-week high of $1.0371 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.04.

Germany's public debt increased in the third quarter from the end of 2015, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.

The debt owed by the overall public budget to the non-public sector totaled EUR 2,031.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Spanish retail sales growth was faster-than-expected pace in November, after slowing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a calendar- and seasonally-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year, the fastest in three months, following a 2.1 percent increase in October, revised from 2.2 percent. Economists had forecast 2.7 percent gain.

Italy's consumer confidence improved in December to the strongest level in five months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose to 111.1 in December from 108.1 in November, which was revised up from 107.9. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 107.5.

The buck climbed to nearly a 2-month high of $1.22 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since pulled back to around $1.2215.

U.K. mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, defying expectations for further increase, figures from the British Bankers' Association, or BBA, revealed Wednesday.

The number of loans approved for house purchase fell to 40,659 from a revised 40,835 in October. Economists had forecast a higher figure of 41,500.

The greenback rose to an early high of Y117.812 against the Japanese Yen, but has since retreated to around Y117.200.

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent, although it was down from the 2.5 percent spike in October.

Industrial output in Japan advanced 1.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM