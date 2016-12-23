Dollar Nearly Flat Heading Into Long Holiday Weekend

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Friday afternoon, but has not ventured very far from the flat line in any direction.



With the long Christmas holiday weekend fast approaching, trading activity has been understandably light.

Investors were greeted by a pair of better than expected U.S. economic reports this morning. Partly reflecting a sharp jump in sales in the Midwest, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a much bigger than expected increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of November.

The report said new home sales surged up by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 592,000 in November from 563,000 in October. Economists had expected new home sales to rise by 3 percent to a rate of 580,000.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by even more than initially estimated in the month of December, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for December was upwardly revised to 98.2 from the preliminary reading of 98.0.

Economists had expected the index to remain at 98.0, which was still well above the final November reading of 93.8.

The dollar slipped to a low of $1.0468 against the Euro Friday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0450.

Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017, the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK said in its monthly survey report on Friday.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.

The French economy recovered as previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.

French consumer spending grew for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Consumer spending rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.8 percent climb in October. Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent increase for the month.

The buck climbed to nearly a 2-month high of $1.2227 against the pound sterling Friday, but has since eased back to around $1.2275.

The U.K. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the latest report from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.5 percent. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.

The greenback has retreated to around Y117.235 against the Japanese Yen Friday afternoon, from around Y117.500 this morning.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

