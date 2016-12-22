Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Mixed Following U.S. House Price Index
22.12.16 15:19
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index for October has been published at 9.00 am ET Thursday.
After the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback climbed further against the pound, it changed little against the rest of the major counterparts.
The greenback was trading at 117.77 against the yen, 1.0254 against the franc, 1.0441 against the euro and 1.2318 against the pound around 9:03 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
20:12 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: SGL CARBON S [...]
20:03 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: SGL CARBON S [...]
20:02 , dpa-AFXGold Stuck In Rut Despite Mixed Economic Da [...]
19:55 , dpa-AFXRed Hat Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remain [...]
19:54 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: SGL CARBON S [...]