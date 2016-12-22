Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Mixed Following U.S. House Price Index




22.12.16 15:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index for October has been published at 9.00 am ET Thursday.

After the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback climbed further against the pound, it changed little against the rest of the major counterparts.


The greenback was trading at 117.77 against the yen, 1.0254 against the franc, 1.0441 against the euro and 1.2318 against the pound around 9:03 am ET.


