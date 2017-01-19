Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 14, housing starts and building permits for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback declined against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 1.0669 against the euro, 1.2323 against the pound, 114.66 against the yen and 1.0057 against the Swiss franc as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM