Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 28 is due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.





Ahead of the data, the greenback showed mixed trading against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0809 against the euro, 112.26 against the yen, 1.2542 against the pound and 0.9886 against the Swiss franc as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM