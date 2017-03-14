Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. PPI




14.03.17 13:41
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department releases U.

S. producer price inflation for February at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists expect the index to rise 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent increase in January


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the franc, it declined against the yen. Against the euro, it advanced.


The greenback was worth 1.0633 against the euro, 1.2138 against the pound, 1.0086 against the franc and 114.82 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:04 , dpa-AFX
BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare [...]
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Clearwater International GmbH / Rekordja [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / BearingPoint übern [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expecte [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Euro Weakens On German ZEW Survey, Dutc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...