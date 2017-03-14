Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. PPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department releases U.



S. producer price inflation for February at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists expect the index to rise 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent increase in January

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the franc, it declined against the yen. Against the euro, it advanced.

The greenback was worth 1.0633 against the euro, 1.2138 against the pound, 1.0086 against the franc and 114.82 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

