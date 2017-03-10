Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data




10.03.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department releases U.

S. jobs data for February. The employment is expected to have risen by 200,000 jobs in February, down from January's 227,000. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it rose against the franc and the yen.


The greenback was worth 1.0605 against the euro, 115.43 against the yen, 1.0130 against the franc and 1.2160 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.


