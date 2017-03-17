Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Industrial Production Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Reserve's industrial production data for February will be published at 9:15 am ET Friday.



The economists are looking for production growth of 0.2 percent, while it declined 0.3 percent last month.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the franc, it rose against the euro. Against the yen, it declined.

The greenback was worth 1.0736 against the euro, 113.13 against the yen, 0.9963 against the franc and 1.2358 against the pound as of 9:10 am ET.

