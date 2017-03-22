Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. House Price Index
22.03.17 14:12
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Wednesday, Federal Housing Finance Agency releases U.
S. house price index for January. On month, the house prices are forecast to be unchanged from last month's score of 0.4 percent.
Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0795 against the euro, 1.2456 against the pound, 0.9928 against the franc and 111.30 against the yen at 8:55 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
16:14 , dpa-AFXPentagon Committed To Treating All Personne [...]
16:09 , dpa-AFXCongress Backs Bill To Repeal Obama-era Fis [...]
16:06 , dpa-AFXForm 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
16:02 , dpa-AFXForm 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
16:01 , dpa-AFXMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]