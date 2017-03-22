Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. House Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Wednesday, Federal Housing Finance Agency releases U.



S. house price index for January. On month, the house prices are forecast to be unchanged from last month's score of 0.4 percent.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0795 against the euro, 1.2456 against the pound, 0.9928 against the franc and 111.30 against the yen at 8:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM