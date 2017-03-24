Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Durable Goods Orders




24.03.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department releases U.

S. durable good orders for February at 8:30 am ET Friday. The orders are expected to have risen 1.2 percent in February after rising 2.0 percent in January.


The greenback traded mixed against the other major counterparts ahead of the data. While the dollar held steady against the franc, euro and the pound, it fell against the yen.


The greenback was worth 1.0802 against the euro, 111.05 against the yen, 1.2488 against the pound and 0.9921 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:21 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Kreise: 625 Millionen Euro Steuer [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.03 [...]
15:14 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 -E2V Technologies PLC
15:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Says Populist Narrative Against [...]
15:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Says Populist Narrative Against [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...