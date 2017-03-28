Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board releases U.



S. consumer confidence index for March at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. The index is forecast to dip to 114.0 from 114.8 in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0867 against the euro, 110.27 against the yen, 0.9836 against the franc and 1.2554 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM