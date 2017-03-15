Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI, Retail Sales
15.03.17 13:43
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. consumer price index and retail sales for February are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday.
Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback declined against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0630 against the euro, 114.60 against the yen, 1.0085 against the franc and 1.2203 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.
