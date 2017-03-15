Dollar Mixed Ahead Of NAHB Housing Market Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.03.17 15:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for March is due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday.

The index is expected to match the February score of 65.


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the pound and the yen.


The greenback was worth 1.0614 against the euro, 114.74 against the yen, 1.0091 against the franc and 1.2199 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.


