Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Employment Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance Thursday afternoon, as investors await the release of the February jobs report Friday morning.



The buck is down against both the Euro and the British pound, but is up slightly against the Japanese Yen.

With the closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.

U.S. import and exports prices both rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said imports prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Additionally, the Labor Department said exports prices rose by 0.3 percent in February after edging up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in January. Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick that had been reported for the previous month.

The European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.

ECB President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's inaction on interest rates, citing weakness in core inflation.

Policymakers will continue to "look through changes" in headline inflation, as "underlying inflation pressures remain subdued," Draghi said at a press conference.

"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration."

Draghi struck a cautiously optimistic tone in his broader assessment of the Eurozone economy, saying risks to the region's economic outlook are "less pronounced" but remain "tilted" to the downside.

"Sentiment indicators suggest eurozone recovery may be gaining momentum," Draghi said. "Our monetary policy has been successful." The dollar dropped to a 3-day low of $1.0615 against the Euro Thursday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0590.

The buck has slipped to around $1.2185 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.2128.

The house price balance in the United Kingdom was unchanged in February, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with a score of +24. That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.

The greenback has rise to around Y114.820 against the Japanese Yen from an early low of Y114.352.

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.2 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday, coming in at 958.3 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM