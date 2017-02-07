Dollar Mixed After Paring Early Gains

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar was up against all of its major rivals in early trade Tuesday, but has since pared its gains.



Currently, the buck is holding onto slight gains against the Euro and the Japanese Yen, but has turned lower against the British pound.

It was another light day for U.S. economic data and there are no economic reports due to be released on Wednesday. Weekly jobless claims are due out Thursday morning, while consumer sentiment and import and export prices are slated for Friday.

Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.

Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The dollar climbed to a 1-week high of $1.0654 against the Euro Tuesday morning, but has since pulled back to around $1.0690.

Germany's industrial production unexpectedly declined in December at the sharpest pace since 2009 on widespread weakness across sectors. Industrial output fell 3 percent from November, when it grew by a revised 0.5 percent, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.

This was the biggest decline since January 2009, when output decreased 6.9 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise for December.

France's trade deficit narrowed in December as exports were boosted by Airbus deliveries that were twice the usual rate, data from the French Customs showed Tuesday. The trade deficit fell to EUR 3.421 billion from EUR 4.37 billion in November. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.612 billion.

The French current account gap narrowed further at the end of the year, data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday. The current account deficit fell to EUR 1.1 billion in December from EUR 2.8 billion in the previous month.

The buck broke out to a 2-week high of $1.2345 against the pound sterling Tuesday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.2515.

U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in January, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday. House prices fell 0.9 percent in January from December, while prices were expected to remain flat. This was the first drop since August and followed December's 1.6 percent increase.

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in January, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in December.

The greenback reached a high of Y112.576 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday morning, but has since eased back to around Y112.090.

Japan's leading index increased less-than-expected in December to the strongest level in one-and-a-half years, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.2 in December from 102.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to climb to 105.5.

