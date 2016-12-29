Dollar Losing Ground As 2016 Nears Its Conclusion

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against all of its major rivals Thursday afternoon.



Trading activity remains thin after the Christmas holiday and ahead of the upcoming long weekend for New Year's Day. Economic data also remains sparse as the year draws to a close.

After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at a six-month high in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that initial jobless claims pulled back in line with estimates in the week ended December 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 265,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 275,000. The drop in jobless claims matched economist estimates.

The dollar has retreated to around $1.0485 against the Euro Thursday afternoon, from Wednesday's high of around $1.0370.

Eurozone money supply annual growth accelerated sharply in November, defying expectations for a steady pace, figures from the European Central Bank showed Thursday. The broad money measure, M3, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following 4.4 percent increase in October. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The buck slipped to a low of $1.2274 against the pound sterling Thursday morning, but has since rebounded to around $1.2240.

U.K. house price inflation accelerated slightly at the close of the year, while price growth in London was below the national average for the first time in eight years, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday.

The house price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent increase in November. A year ago, too, house price growth was 4.5 percent.

The greenback has dropped to around Y116.575 against the Japanese Yen Thursday afternoon, from yesterday's high of around Y117.800.

