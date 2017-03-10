Dollar Losing Ground After Strong February Jobs Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against its major rivals Friday afternoon.



Following the release of the stronger than expected February jobs report this morning, an interest rate hike seems all but assured at the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 235,000 jobs in February after surging up by a revised 238,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by about 195,000 jobs compared to the addition of 227,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.7 percent in February from 4.8 percent in January, matching expectations.

The dollar has dropped to a 3-week low of $1.0680 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from an early high of $1.0577.

Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in February, data from Destatis showed Friday. Wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, following a 4 percent increase in January.

France's industrial production declined unexpectedly in January, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Industrial production slid 0.3 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent. Production had fallen 1.1 percent in December.

The buck has slipped to around $1.2165 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a high of $1.2129 this morning.

UK industrial production decreased for the first time in three months in January, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Industrial output slid 0.4 percent in January from December, when it grew 0.9 percent. Output was forecast to fall 0.5 percent. This was the first decrease since October.

Another report from the ONS showed that the construction output fell by 0.4 percent compared with December, when it climbed 1.8 percent. However, output grew on a three month-on-three month basis by 1.8 percent.

The UK visible trade deficit remained broadly unchanged in January, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. The deficit on trade in goods, came in at GBP 10.83 billion versus GBP 10.91 billion shortfall in December. The deficit was expected to widen to GBP 11.1 billion.

The greenback climbed to nearly a 2-month high of Y115.504 against the Japanese Yen Friday morning, but has since retreated to around Y114.915.

Large manufacturing conditions in Japan deteriorated in the first quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday as the BSI index fell to a score of 1.1. That was down sharply from 7.5 in the previous three months, and well shy of expectations for 8.4.

