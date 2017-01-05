Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Little Changed Following Weekly Jobless Claims




05.01.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 31 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0515 against the euro, 116.22 against the yen, 1.2284 against the pound and 1.0180 against the Swiss franc around 8:31 am ET.


