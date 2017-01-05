Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Little Changed Following Weekly Jobless Claims
05.01.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.
S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 31 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0515 against the euro, 116.22 against the yen, 1.2284 against the pound and 1.0180 against the Swiss franc around 8:31 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
15:45 , dpa-AFXNew City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:43 , dpa-AFXTrump Calls For Bipartisan Cooperation To Intr [...]
15:39 , dpa-AFXGeiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:38 , dpa-AFXForm 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:34 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english [...]