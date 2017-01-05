Dollar Little Changed Following Weekly Jobless Claims

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.



S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 31 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.0515 against the euro, 116.22 against the yen, 1.2284 against the pound and 1.0180 against the Swiss franc around 8:31 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM