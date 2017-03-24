Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. Durable Goods Orders

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.



S. durable good orders for February at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback changed little against the other major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 1.0802 against the euro, 111.05 against the yen, 1.2487 against the pound and 0.9922 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM