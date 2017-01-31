Dollar Little Changed Following S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.01.17 15:19
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for November at 9:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major opponents.


The greenback was trading at 1.0753 against the euro, 113.29 against the yen, 0.9919 against the Swiss franc and 1.2486 against the pound around 9:02 am ET.


