Dollar Little Changed Following S&P-Case/Shiller Home Price Index
27.12.16 15:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of S&P-Case/Shiller home price index for October at 9:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0445 against the euro, 117.39 against the yen, 1.0293 against the franc and 1.2244 against the pound around 9:01 am ET.
