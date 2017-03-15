Dollar Little Changed Following NAHB Housing Market Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for March at 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.





The greenback was trading at 1.0616 against the euro, 114.76 against the yen, 1.0092 against the franc and 1.2203 against the pound around 10:02 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

