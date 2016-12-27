Dollar Little Changed Following Christmas Holiday

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, but is little changed overall.



Trading activity has been on the light side following the long Christmas holiday weekend. It will likely remain that way for the rest of the holiday shortened week, ahead of the upcoming New Year's holiday.

Home prices in major U.S. metropolitan areas saw slightly faster annual growth in the month of October, according to a report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday. The report said the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index increased by 5.1 percent year-over-year in October, reflecting an uptick from the revised 5.0 percent growth in September.

Economists had expected the annual rate of home price growth to come in unchanged compared to 5.1 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

After reporting a significant improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the previous month, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing that consumer confidence continued to improve in the month of December.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 113.7 in December from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to rise to 108.5 from the 107.1 originally reported for the previous month.

The dollar slipped to a low of $1.0463 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0450.

French unemployment decreased for the third consecutive month in November, the labor ministry reported Monday. The number of people out of work dropped by 0.9 percent or 31,800 from prior month to 3.45 million in November. This was the longest streak of decline since 2008.

The buck climbed to an early high of $1.2231 against the pound sterling, but has since retreated to around $1.2280.

In the long-term perspective, the global economy seems to be finally entering a new phase, by putting the negative legacy of the global financial crisis behind it, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday.

Nonetheless, considerable uncertainties lie ahead, he said in a speech in Tokyo.

As the global economy is entering a new phase, Japan's economy is now able to move further forward, supported by the tailwind, Kuroda noted.

The bank intends to keep the yield on 10-year Japan government bonds at around zero percent.

"By implementing this policy framework in an appropriate manner, the Bank can take advantage of the recovery momentum of the global economy to produce an even greater driving force for Japan's economy," Kuroda said.

The greenback rose to a high of Y117.617 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, but has since eased back to around Y117.440.

Japan's leading index climbed less than estimated in October but the score was the highest in almost one year, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 100.8 in October from 100 in September. The score was the highest since November 2015. Nonetheless, the reading was revised down from 101.

The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday, standing at 270,848 yen. That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.

Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday 0 accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October.

But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month. On a monthly basis, both overall and core CPI were flat.

Japan's housing starts logged its weakest growth in three months in November, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.

Housing starts grew at a slower pace of 6.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 13.1 percent rise in October. The annual growth was the weakest since August and also slower than the expected 9.8 percent increase.

Japan's small business confidence improved slightly in December after remaining stable in the previous month, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Tuesday. The small business confidence indicator rose to 48.8 in December from 48.3 in November. In October, the score was also 48.3.

