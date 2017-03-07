Dollar Little Changed Despite Wider Than Expected Trade Deficit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up slightly against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, but is little changed overall.



Economic data was on the light side today and the lone U.S. report showed a wider than expected trade deficit for January.

Traders appear reluctant to make any major moves ahead of some significant upcoming events. The European Central Bank is due to release its policy decision on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report for February is slated for Friday. Investors are also looking forward to next week's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened in line with economist estimates in the month of January.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3 billion in December, matching expectations.

The trade deficit reported for January was the widest since the deficit reached $50.2 billion in March of 2012.

The wider deficit primarily reflected a jump in the value of imports, which surged up by 2.3 percent to $240.6 billion in January from $235.3 billion in December.

The Commerce Department said imports of consumer goods, crude oil, and passenger cars saw significant increases during the month.

The value of exports showed a more modest increase, climbing by 0.6 percent to $192.1 billion in January from $191.0 billion in December.

Increases in exports of industrial supplies and materials and passenger cars were partly offset by a drop in exports of capital goods.

The dollar has risen to around $1.0565 against the Euro this afternoon, from an early low of $1.0602.

The euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated, revised data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.

German factory orders declined the most in eight years in January on weak foreign and domestic demand. Factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from December, the biggest fall since January 2009, when orders plunged 7.7 percent, Destatis reported Tuesday.

Economists had forecast orders to fall moderately by 2.5 percent, partly reversing December's 5.2 percent increase.

The buck climbed to over a 1 1/2 month high of $1.2168 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since eased back to around $1.22.

UK house prices increased less than expected in February, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday. House prices edged up 0.1 percent in February from January, when prices declined 1.1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was weaker than the expected 0.4 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.4 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.

The greenback has inched up to around Y114.050 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, from an early low of Y113.723.

