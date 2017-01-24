Dollar Little Changed As Economic Data Remains Light

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, but is little changed overall.



The U.S. currency is modestly higher against the Euro and the Japanese Yen, but is down against the British pound.

There was little in the way of market moving data again today and investors can expect more of the same tomorrow. However, things will pick up on the economic front later this week. Weekly jobless claims, new home sales and international trade are all due to be released Thursday, while GDP, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment are slated for Friday.

Sales of previously owned homes slipped in December, hurt by a lack of available homes. The decline, which was slightly more than economists had predicted, took the figure off a multi-year high reached in the previous month.

The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales fell 2.8 percent in December to reach an annual pace of 5.49 million units. November's pace was revised slightly higher, to 5.65 million units.

Economists had expected the measure to moderate a bit after reaching a 9-year high in November. The consensus estimate called for sales to decline to an annual rate of 5.55 million units.

The Markit 'flash' US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 55.1 in January, up from 54.3 in December. Although the pace of job creation softened slightly, the U.S. manufacturing sector had a solid start to 2017.

The dollar rose to an early high of $1.0723 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since retreated to around $1.0740.

The euro area private sector continued to maintain a robust pace of expansion in January, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index fell slightly to 54.3 in January from 54.4 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 54.5.

Germany's private sector growth slowed to a 4-month low in January despite strong expansion in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Tuesday. The composite output index fell to 54.7 in January from 55.2 in December.

France's private sector expanded at the quickest pace in over five-and-a-half years in January, driven by robust growth in services activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index climbed to a 67-month high of 53.8 in January from 53.1 in December.

In a setback to the UK government's hopes to bypass the parliament and trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to kick-start the process of exiting the European Union, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that lawmakers must have a say on the matter before formal talks can begin.

The UK Supreme Court dismissed the government's appeal by a majority of 8 to 3.

"The Supreme Court today rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an act of parliament authorizing it to do so," Supreme Court President David Neuberger said.

The UKSC also ruled that the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales and the Northern Ireland do not have a veto on the UK's decision to exit the EU.

The buck climbed to a high of $1.2412 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since dropped to around $1.2520.

The U.K. budget deficit narrowed at the end of the year, the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.4 billion from prior year to GBP 6.9 billion in December. The expected level of budget deficit was GBP 6.7 billion.

The greenback has risen to around Y113.735 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y112.550.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 52.8. Now at a 34-month high, the January reading is up from 52.4 in December. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

