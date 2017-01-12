Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Little Changed After Weekly Jobless Claims, Import Price Index
12.01.17 14:50
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.
S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 7 and import and export prices for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major opponents.
The greenback was trading at 114.31 against the yen, 1.0075 against the franc, 1.0654 against the euro and 1.2278 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:59 , dpa-AFXTata Sons Appoints Chandrasekaran As Chairm [...]
15:56 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie [...]
15:55 , dpa-AFXBörse Frankfurt-News: Viele Chancen jenseits [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFXBörse Frankfurt-News: "Übertriebene Ängste be [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFXECB December Session Minutes Reveal Opposi [...]