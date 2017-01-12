Dollar Little Changed After Weekly Jobless Claims, Import Price Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.01.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 7 and import and export prices for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major opponents.


The greenback was trading at 114.31 against the yen, 1.0075 against the franc, 1.0654 against the euro and 1.2278 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.


