Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

26.01.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 21 and wholesale sales for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0696 against the euro, 114.34 against the yen, 1.2565 against the pound and 0.9994 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.


