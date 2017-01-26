Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
26.01.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.
S. weekly jobless claims for week ended January 21 and wholesale sales for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0696 against the euro, 114.34 against the yen, 1.2565 against the pound and 0.9994 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:00 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: METRO AG (eng [...]
14:57 , dpa-AFXHARMAN Withdraws Financial Outlook; Samsu [...]
14:52 , dpa-AFXU.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound More Th [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFXDollar Little Changed After U.S. Weekly Joble [...]
14:46 , dpa-AFXWieder Warnstreik der Geldboten am Freitag