Dollar Little Changed After U.S. New Home Sales




23.03.17 15:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.

S. new home sales for February at 10:00 am ET Thursday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0785 against the euro, 110.99 against the yen, 0.9926 against the franc and 1.2520 against the pound around 10:02 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



