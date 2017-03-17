Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Industrial Production Data
17.03.17 14:33
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the U.
S. industrial production data for February at 9:15 am ET Friday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0742 against the euro, 113.08 against the yen, 0.9958 against the franc and 1.2357 against the pound around 9:17 am ET.
