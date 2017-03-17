Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Industrial Production Data




17.03.17 14:33
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the U.

S. industrial production data for February at 9:15 am ET Friday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0742 against the euro, 113.08 against the yen, 0.9958 against the franc and 1.2357 against the pound around 9:17 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



