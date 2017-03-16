Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Economic Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


16.03.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the U.

S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 11, housing starts and building permits for February have been released. Following these reports, greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0717 against the euro, 113.35 against the yen, 0.9975 against the franc and 1.2352 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.


