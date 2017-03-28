Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Consumer Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the Conference Board's U.



S. consumer confidence index for March at 10:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.0868 against the euro, 110.27 against the yen, 0.9836 against the franc and 1.2551 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM