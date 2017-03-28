Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Consumer Confidence Index




28.03.17 16:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the Conference Board's U.

S. consumer confidence index for March at 10:00 am ET Tuesday, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0868 against the euro, 110.27 against the yen, 0.9836 against the franc and 1.2551 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:37 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 04. April [...]
17:37 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 29. März 20 [...]
17:27 , dpa-AFX
State Bills Girl $3000 For Guardrail That Kille [...]
17:24 , dpa-AFX
Jared Kushner To Head White House Office O [...]
17:21 , dpa-AFX
WHO Warns Of Large Outbreaks As Measles [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...