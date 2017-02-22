Dollar Heading Lower After Fed Minutes Released

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has begun to pull back following the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.



The buck is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals, holding onto gains against the British pound, but losing ground against both the Euro and the Yen.

Many policy makers on the Federal Reserve back an interest rate hike 'fairly soon' if economy stays on course or strengthens, according to the minutes.

However, a number of Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.

The Fed should be cautious "in anticipation of policy proposals that might not be enacted, or that, if enacted might turn out to have different consequences for economic activity and inflation than currently anticipated," the minutes said.

Among Trump's bold ideas, stimulus spending could spark inflation that would lead the Fed to raise interest rates in the near term.

After reporting a drop in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that existing home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of January.

NAR said existing home sales surged up by 3.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.69 million in January after falling by 1.6 percent to a revised 5.51 million in December. Economists had expected existing home sales to climb to an annual rate of 5.54 million from the 5.49 million originally reported for the previous month.

The dollar climbed to over a 1-month high of $1.0492 against the Euro Wednesday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.0565.

Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in January, final figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January from 1.1 percent in December. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on January 31.

German business confidence unexpectedly improved in February on an upbeat assessment of the current economic situation and greater optimism for the future, adding to evidence that suggests growth is gaining momentum in the biggest euro area economy.

The business climate index rose to 111.0 in February from a revised 109.9 in January, the Munich-based Ifo Institute said Wednesday. Economists had expected the reading to fall to 109.6. In December, the index was at the same level, which was the highest since March 2014.

The buck rose to a high of $1.2398 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2450.

The UK economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slightly faster than the 0.6 percent growth estimated on January 26. In the third quarter, growth was 0.6 percent.

The Bank of Japan is unlikely to lower the rates further into negative territory, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday.

However, the bank is ready to adjust its policy if needed to achieve its 2 percent price stability target, he told parliament.

The greenback reached a high of Y113.678 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since pulled back to around Y113.125.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM