Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Retail Sales, PPI




13.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the U.

S. retail sales and producer price index for December are due. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the yen, euro and the franc, it rose against the pound.


The greenback was worth 1.0664 against the euro, 1.2177 against the pound, 114.31 against the yen and 1.0056 against the Swiss franc as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



