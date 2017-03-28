Dollar Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.03.17 15:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Tuesday, the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for January is due.

On year, the index is expected to be unchanged from December's reading of 5.6 percent.


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0859 against the euro, 110.29 against the yen, 0.9846 against the franc and 1.2554 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.


