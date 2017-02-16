Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Falls Ahead Of U.S. Economic Data




16.02.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ended February 11, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for February, housing starts and building permits data for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday.

The jobless claims is expected to rise to 243,000, from 234,000 last week.


The U.S .dollar fell against its major counterparts ahead of these data.


As of 8.25 am ET, the greenback was trading at 1.0649 against the euro, 1.2508 against the pound, 0.9998 against the Swiss franc and 113.61 against the yen.


