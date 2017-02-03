Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Falls After U.S. Jobs Data
03.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released U.
S. non-farm payrolls data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday.
After the data, the U.S. dollar fell against its major rivals.
As of 8:35 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0770 against the euro, 1.2522 against the pound, 0.9941 against the Swiss franc and 112.81 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:17 , dpa-AFXMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
15:17 , dpa-AFXGold Steady After Upbeat Jobs Report
15:14 , dpa-AFXAlliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
15:13 , dpa-AFXBrexit: Österreich fürchtet schwierige EU-Finan [...]
15:07 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: Rheinmetall AG ( [...]