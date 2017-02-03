Dollar Falls After U.S. Jobs Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released U.



S. non-farm payrolls data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday.

After the data, the U.S. dollar fell against its major rivals.

As of 8:35 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0770 against the euro, 1.2522 against the pound, 0.9941 against the Swiss franc and 112.81 against the yen.

