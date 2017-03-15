Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Edges Up Following U.S. CPI, Retail Sales
15.03.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the U.
S. consumer price index and retail sales for February at 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback ticked up against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0627 against the euro, 114.74 against the yen, 1.0089 against the franc and 1.2199 against the pound around 8:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
