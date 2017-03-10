Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Drops Following U.S. Jobs Data
10.03.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
S. jobs data for February at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0616 against the euro, 115.28 against the yen, 1.0120 against the franc and 1.2163 against the pound around 8:31 am ET.
