Dollar Drops Following U.S. Jobs Data

10.03.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.

S. jobs data for February at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0616 against the euro, 115.28 against the yen, 1.0120 against the franc and 1.2163 against the pound around 8:31 am ET.


Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
