Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Dollar Drops Following U.S. GDP Data, Durable Goods Orders
27.01.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.S. durable goods orders for December and advanced gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback declined against its major counterparts.
The greenback was trading at 1.0700 against the euro, 1.2549 against the pound, 114.85 against the yen and 0.9991 against the Swiss franc around 8:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,882 €
|31,896 €
|-0,014 €
|-0,04%
|27.01./18:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,17 €
|19,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,882 €
|-0,04%
|18:44
|Frankfurt
|31,82 €
|+0,25%
|16:18
|Düsseldorf
|31,79 €
|+0,13%
|17:31
|Stuttgart
|31,84 €
|+0,11%
|18:30
|München
|31,815 €
|-0,03%
|15:45
|Hannover
|31,90 €
|-0,13%
|09:32
|Xetra
|31,88 €
|-0,14%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|31,82 €
|-0,16%
|16:17
|Berlin
|31,825 €
|-0,34%
|13:53
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,19 $
|-0,81%
|16:41
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20573
|Deutsche Post
|16:19
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15