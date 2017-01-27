Erweiterte Funktionen

Dollar Drops Following U.S. GDP Data, Durable Goods Orders




27.01.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.S. durable goods orders for December and advanced gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback declined against its major counterparts.


The greenback was trading at 1.0700 against the euro, 1.2549 against the pound, 114.85 against the yen and 0.9991 against the Swiss franc around 8:32 am ET.


