Dollar Drops Ahead Of S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index




31.01.17 15:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller home price index for November will be published at 9:00 am ET Tuesday.

The forecasters are looking for consensus of 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 percent.


Ahead of the data, the greenback weakened against its major opponents.


The greenback was worth 1.0754 against the euro, 113.26 against the yen, 0.9918 against the Swiss franc and 1.2488 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.


