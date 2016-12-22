Dollar Climbs Vs Most Majors After U.S. GDP Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.



S. durable goods orders data for November, gross domestic product for the third quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 17, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback changed little against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 117.79 against the yen, 1.0254 against the franc, 1.0441 against the euro and 1.2331 against the pound around 8:31 am ET.

