Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Climbs Following ADP Private Payrolls Data




08.03.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of ADP private payrolls data for February at 8:15 am ET Wednesday, the greenback advanced against the other major currencies.


The greenback was trading at 1.0541 against the euro, 1.2163 against the pound, 1.0146 against the Swiss franc and 114.57 against the yen around 8:16 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Man [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Fourth Quarter Labor Productivity Growth [...]
15:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:20 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Handwerk kämpft mit Lehrlingsschw [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.03 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...