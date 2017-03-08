Dollar Climbs Following ADP Private Payrolls Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of ADP private payrolls data for February at 8:15 am ET Wednesday, the greenback advanced against the other major currencies.





The greenback was trading at 1.0541 against the euro, 1.2163 against the pound, 1.0146 against the Swiss franc and 114.57 against the yen around 8:16 am ET.

